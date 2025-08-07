Elon Musk-run X has climbed to the top spot as the number one news app on the App Store in Canada, leading both the free and top-grossing charts. This milestone highlights the platform's growing presence and impact in the global news and media industry. X is also now the number one news app in Azerbaijan, further showing its growing popularity. These rankings reflect increased user engagement and interest in the platform’s real-time news and discussions. Grok Imagine Video Generation Is Free for All US Users for Limited Time, Says Elon Musk.

