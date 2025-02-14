Elon Musk recently posted an image of him wearing a "Tech Support" shirt with his son Lil X. In his photo, Musk appears to be wearing a coat, and inside is a shirt saying "TECH SUPPORT". The tech billionaire also changed his profile bio to "Tech Support". This comes as the Tesla and SpaceX CEO virtually attended World Government Summit 2025 and wore the same t-shirt. This change to his bio and t-shirt could indicate his previous remarks on being ‘White House Tech Support' Elon Musk, His Family Meet PM Narendra Modi at Blair House in Washington (Watch Video).

Elon Musk Updated Bio, Posted Image With "Tech Support"

Wearing my TECH SUPPORT shirt today! What more proof could they possibly need? pic.twitter.com/u9YZ6ERKib — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 14, 2025

