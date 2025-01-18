Sawyer Merritt, Tesla investor addressed misinformation surrounding a fire at the Moss Landing Power Plant in a social media post on January 17, 2025. He clarified that the incident occurred at a facility owned by Vistra Energy and not Tesla's Megapack facility, which is located nearby but remains unaffected. Highlighting the significance of the site, he mentioned that Moss Landing houses the world's largest battery storage facility, with a capacity of 3,000 MWh. The Tesla energy storage facility remains unaffected,” Merritt stated, dismissing misleading claims. Elon Musk also reacted and said, "To reiterate, the legacy news headlines are false. This fire has nothing to do with Tesla and our Megapacks are operating well." ‘Playing Video Games Is My Strange Solace’: Elon Musk Shares His Secret To Relax After Tough Workdays.

Elon Musk Says ‘To Reiterate, the Legacy News Headlines Are False’

To reiterate, the legacy news headlines are false. This fire has nothing to do with Tesla and our Megapacks are operating well. https://t.co/4gxa2AKIa8 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 17, 2025

