Elon Musk clarified why some X (formerly Twitter) accounts may see a significant drop in reach, citing the platform’s focus on maximizing “unregretted user-seconds.” According to Musk, the algorithm prioritises engagement from credible and verified subscriber accounts. If such users frequently mute or block an account compared to liking its posts, the platform interprets this as a negative signal, reducing the account’s visibility. This change aims to enhance user experience by minimising disruptive or unwelcomed content. Musk’s statement highlights X’s ongoing efforts to promote meaningful interactions while curbing the influence of bots and low-quality accounts on the platform. Elon Musk Becomes Most Followed Account on X With Over 209 Million Followers.

Elon Musk on X Algorithm

Just a reminder that the algorithm is trying to maximize unregretted user-seconds. If far more credible, verified subscriber accounts (not bots) mute/block your account compared to those who like your posts, your reach will decline significantly. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 27, 2024

