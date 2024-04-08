Brazil's Supreme Court on Sunday opened an inquiry into Elon Musk for obstruction of justice involving social media company X, formerly Twitter. Elon Musk is challenging a decision by Justice Alexandre de Moraes ordering his social media platform X to block certain accounts. Musk earlier on Sunday posted that X would lift the restrictions because they were unconstitutional. In his decision, Moraes said, “X shall refrain from disobeying any court order already issued, including performing any profile reactivation that this Supreme Court has blocked.” Elon Musk Followers on X: Tech Billionaire Crosses Over 180 Million Followers on His Popular Microblogging Platform, Expected To Reach 200 Million in Next 60 Days.

Elon Musk in Trouble?

BREAKING: 🇧🇷 Brazil's Supreme Court says it is now investigating Elon Musk for obstruction of justice — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) April 8, 2024

