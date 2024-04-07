Elon Musk has crossed over 180 million followers on his X platform, making him one of the most famous people in the world. Elon Musk has consistently gained followers on X, formerly Twitter since he took over the platform. On December 12, 2023, he gained 166 million followers, and in the following months, he kept gaining the numbers till he reached 174 million followers on February 28, 2024, and then 179 million on March 30, 2024. According to the post on X by DogeDesigner (cb_doge), Elon Musk is expected to reach 200 million followers in the next 60 days. The X user called Elon Musk as "Man of the people". Elon Musk’s X Forced by Court To Block Some Popular Accounts in Brazil Without Disclosing Reason, Platform To Legally Challenge Court’s Decision.

Elon Musk Crosses 180 million followers on X:

Elon Musk has surpassed 180 million followers and is expected to reach the 200 million milestone within the next 60 days. Man of the people. 🤍 pic.twitter.com/Lo1kK0zQAn — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) April 7, 2024

