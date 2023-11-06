Elon Musk-owned xAI is hiring for different positions. Under the “Career” section on xAI website, there are openings for AI engineers, AI tutor and other role. Elon Musk also urged people to apply for jobs at xAI which recently released Grok. Guodong Zhang, a member of xAI team, on November 6 posted on X: “It’s been a blast working with the team, some of the best researchers and engineers in the world! Soooo proud of what we’ve done so far, and look forward to more future releases. We’re hiring. Join us!” Quoting his post, Musk also wrote: “Join us!” To get more details about hiring and roles at xAI, click here. Infosys Hiring! Indian IT Firm Plans to Hire 500 Employees After Opening Centre in Bulgaria To Expand Operations in Europe.

