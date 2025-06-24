xAI is anticipated to roll out its next AI model called Grok 3.5. However, Elon Musk said the upcoming model should be called "Grok 4" instead of Grok 3.5. He also pointed out that the upcoming Grok model would offer advanced reasoning and rewrite the "entire corpus of human knowledge". He emphasised that Grok 3.5 (or Grok 4) would add missing information and delete errors. According to a report, xAI may likely release Grok 4 instead of Grok 3.5, in the next week. Google To Release New AI Features for Chromebook Plus Including Text Capture, Simplify and More; Check Details.

Grok 4 Expected to Launch Instead of Grok 3.5

I think we should expect xAI to release GROK 4 instead of GROK 3.5! They're working to improve it a lot! — Nima Owji (@nima_owji) June 24, 2025

May Be We Should Call It Grok 4 Instead of Grok 3.5: Elon Musk

We will use Grok 3.5 (maybe we should call it 4), which has advanced reasoning, to rewrite the entire corpus of human knowledge, adding missing information and deleting errors. Then retrain on that. Far too much garbage in any foundation model trained on uncorrected data. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 21, 2025

