In a bizarre move, Elon Musk has once again updated his X bio, which now reads, "Circumcisions at a discount, now 50% off!" This quirky update follows his recent name change to “Harry Bōlz” and his bio update to “A Shortfall of Gravitas.” Musk, known for his eccentric online behaviour, previously used the “Harry Bōlz” moniker in April 2023. His latest move comes as reports circulate that a Musk-led consortium of investors has placed a bid to take control of OpenAI. The odd bio update has sparked confusion and amusement across social media. Who Is Harry Bolz? Elon Musk Again Baffles Internet by Changing X Account Name, Check Here.

Elon Musk Updates X Bio:

BREAKING: Elon Musk has updated his bio to "Circumcisions at a discount, now 50% off!” pic.twitter.com/V5NFqCIPFZ — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) February 11, 2025

