Google has started rolling out Project Astra, a research prototype, to more Gemini users on Android. The feature enables Gemini Live's vision capabilities to interpret content on the screen via camera. Besides, the tech giant made Gems available to Gemini free users on Android platforms. The feature was previously available on the web version. DeepSeek V3-032: DeepSeek’s Newly Launched AI Model Beats GPT-4.5 and Gemini 2.0 Pro Experimental in Artificial Analysis Intelligence Index, Equals Grok 3.

Project Astra Rolled Out to More Gemini Users on Android

Google started rolling out Project Astra for Gemini to more Android users. This feature enables vision capabilities on Gemini Live. The rollout is expected to be slow and gradual as the current adoption rate is still very low. Thanks to t@__andreshernandez for the recording 🔥 pic.twitter.com/3xJoH9gBuf — TestingCatalog News 🗞 (@testingcatalog) March 25, 2025

Google Rolled Out Gems Feature to Free Gemini Users

Free Gemini users now have access to Gems on Android. Earlier this feature became available on the web as well. https://t.co/OBZzAP4yIO pic.twitter.com/Is3RCReW01 — TestingCatalog News 🗞 (@testingcatalog) March 25, 2025

