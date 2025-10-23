Google has announced a major breakthrough in quantum computing. The Google Quantum AI team has successfully demonstrated that a quantum computer can run a verifiable algorithm 13,000 times faster than the leading classical supercomputers. Google CEO Sundar Pichai said, "Our Willow chip has achieved the first-ever verifiable quantum advantage." Google AI shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) on October 22, and said, "Then in 2024, our new Willow chip solved a major issue in quantum error correction that challenged the field for nearly 30 years. Today’s breakthrough moves us closer to quantum computers that can drive discoveries in areas like medicine and materials science." ChatGPT Will Stop Working on WhatsApp From January 15, 2026; Know How To Save OpenAI Chatbot History Before Deadline.

Google Announces Major Breakthrough in Quantum Computing

Today, we’re announcing a major breakthrough that marks a significant step forward in the world of quantum computing. For the first time in history, our teams at @GoogleQuantumAI demonstrated that a quantum computer can successfully run a verifiable algorithm, 13,000x faster than… — Google AI (@GoogleAI) October 22, 2025

Google CEO Sundar Pichai Says ‘Our Willow Chip Has Achieved the First-Ever Verifiable Quantum Advantage’

New breakthrough quantum algorithm published in @Nature today: Our Willow chip has achieved the first-ever verifiable quantum advantage. Willow ran the algorithm - which we’ve named Quantum Echoes - 13,000x faster than the best classical algorithm on one of the world's fastest… pic.twitter.com/hTXl9s21Hh — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) October 22, 2025

