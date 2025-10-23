Google has announced a major breakthrough in quantum computing. The Google Quantum AI team has successfully demonstrated that a quantum computer can run a verifiable algorithm 13,000 times faster than the leading classical supercomputers. Google CEO Sundar Pichai said, "Our Willow chip has achieved the first-ever verifiable quantum advantage." Google AI shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) on October 22, and said, "Then in 2024, our new Willow chip solved a major issue in quantum error correction that challenged the field for nearly 30 years. Today’s breakthrough moves us closer to quantum computers that can drive discoveries in areas like medicine and materials science." ChatGPT Will Stop Working on WhatsApp From January 15, 2026; Know How To Save OpenAI Chatbot History Before Deadline.

Google Announces Major Breakthrough in Quantum Computing

Google CEO Sundar Pichai Says ‘Our Willow Chip Has Achieved the First-Ever Verifiable Quantum Advantage’

TruLY Score by LatestLY
Rating:5

TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Sundar Pichai, Google AI). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)