Google announced a new feature for its Gemini AI chatbot for scheduling actions. The company said that Gemini Pro and Gemini Ultra users, starting from July 28, 2025, would be able to schedule actions. It said, "Just prompt something once, make it a scheduled action, and Gemini will take care of the task as often as you asked it to". The users can provide prompts like "find me music everyday" or "send me daily summary of my calendar, to do's and important unread email at 8 AM. Grok 3.5 Cancelled: Elon Musk Announces To Launch Grok 4 Instead of Grok 3.5 After 4th July, xAI’s Chatbot Will Offer Advanced Reasoning, Add Missing Information and More.

'Schedule Action' Feature Now Rolled Out to Gemini Pro and Gemini Ultra Users: Google

Starting today, Pro and Ultra users can schedule actions in the Gemini app. Just prompt something once, make it a scheduled action, and Gemini will take care of the task as often as you asked it to. Try things like: 🎸 "Find me local music events every Friday." 🗓️ "Send me a… — Google Gemini App (@GeminiApp) June 27, 2025

