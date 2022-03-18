Google Maps, World's most used navigation app, crashed for many users on Thursday. The users were unable to access the app. The navigation app seems to have crashed due to a major technical glitch. Google has not given any respond on the issue yet. The Google Maps users who are left directionless are coming up with hilarious memes after the outage, one of which read, Now we will have to read the road signs like a caveman.

Google Maps crashes, leaving billions directionless https://t.co/xougwKkpOp — OpIndia.com (@OpIndia_com) March 18, 2022

Twitterati With a Hilarious Meme

Google Maps is down and now we have to read road signs like some kind of caveman pic.twitter.com/eWEaRjILxF — Mr. Squatchski (@MRoboski) March 18, 2022

A User Says Google Maps is Down For the First Time in his Life

Google Maps is down for the first time in my life — The Fresh Princess (@OhemaAmaA) March 18, 2022

