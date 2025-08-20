In a historic move, a 27-year-old Palestinian-Canadian model and wellness coach, Nadeen Ayoub, has been selected as Palestine’s first-ever contender for the Miss Universe beauty pageant. Her debut at Miss Universe 2025 follows Palestine’s UN recognition, and through her platform, she aims to spotlight the resilience of Palestinian women and children amid the ongoing conflicts. Announcing her participation at the global stage, the Miss Universe Palestine Nadeen Ayoub wrote, “As Palestine endures heartbreak—especially in Gaza—I carry the voice of a people who refuse to be silenced. I represent every Palestinian woman and child whose strength the world needs to see.” Meanwhile, the 74th Miss Universe beauty pageant will be hosted in Thailand on November 21, with Victoria Kjær Theilvig of Denmark to crown her successor.

