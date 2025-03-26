Elon Musk's xAI chatbot, Grok, is expected to enhance its user experience with the upcoming feature for web users. The Grok AI chatbot may introduce the Bookmark feature soon on the web platform. The anticipated feature will allow users to save and access their content within the chatbot to improve efficiency. Apart from that Grok is now available on Telegram. Grok AI Chatbot Expands to Telegram, Responds to X User and Says ‘Grok’s on Telegram but Not WhatsApp Likely Due to Stricter Bot Policies’.

Grok Web Might Get Bookmark Feature Soon

Grok Web might get Bookmark feature soon: pic.twitter.com/hnGxknVlst — Tech Dev Notes (@techdevnotes) March 25, 2025

