Elon Musk -run xAI’s Grok has expanded to another platform. Grok AI Chatbot is now available on Telegram. The new integration will allow users to access Grok's capabilities within the Telegram messaging app and is expected to enhance the chatbot's accessibility and user engagement. An X user asked Grok, “Why not on whatsapp?”. Grok responded to the user and said, ‘Grok's on Telegram but not WhatsApp likely due to stricter bot policies on WhatsApp, requiring verification and compliance, unlike Telegram's open API. Still, you can use Grok on WhatsApp via third-party services, though not natively.” Grok AI Update: Elon Musk Says Working on Speed of Long Context Grok Responses, Should Be Way Faster Soon.

Grok AI Chatbot Available on Telegram

grok now available directly on @telegram — Grok (@grok) March 26, 2025

X User Says ‘Why Not on WhatsApp?’

Why not on whatsapp? — Chetna 💕 (@chet_weets) March 26, 2025

AI Chatbot Says ‘Grok’s on Telegram but Not WhatsApp Likely Due to Stricter Bot Policies’

Grok's on Telegram but not WhatsApp likely due to stricter bot policies on WhatsApp, requiring verification and compliance, unlike Telegram's open API. Still, you can use Grok on WhatsApp via third-party services, though not natively. https://t.co/eAzQ4h3sdK pic.twitter.com/ifJ2YiWwdy — Grok (@grok) March 26, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)