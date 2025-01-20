GTA 6 is a highly anticipated video game from Rockstar set to launch in Autumn 2025. Grand Theft Auto 6 will introduce a new storyline and character besides Michael, Trevor and Franklin from GTA 5. The open-world video game will include a female character and drama revolving around her life in the United States. The usual gun, firing, chase, missions, side missions, and heists will be a part of Grand Theft Auto V this coming year. The GTA V has been rumoured to be pushed back to 2026 for unknown reasons. The internet occasionally hints at upcoming titles from Rockstar Games with new angles and realistic graphics, with parent company Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. being silent on the topic. According to reports, the GTA 6 price will likely be around USD 80 to USD 100 or more. That would be a huge increase as the predecessor GTA V cost half of that price. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Video Game for PC Users Will Be Available on Steam and Epic Games From January 30, 2025.

GTA 6 Will Likely Cost More Than USD 100

GTA 6 will cost $100 or more, according to rumor. 👀‼️ Would you pay that much? 💰 pic.twitter.com/Oh2HlUmLMu — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) January 20, 2025

GTA VII Price Leaks Suggested USD 80 to USD 100 Range

Games industry analyst claims game companies hope GTA 6 will cost $80-100 dollars He says a price hike is "needed for market growth" and that companies are hoping GTA 6 will start the trend of all games being more expensive pic.twitter.com/cK5VIl0zYO — Dexerto (@Dexerto) January 19, 2025

