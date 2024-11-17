New Delhi, November 17: Huawei is expected to launch its smartphones from the Mate 70 series smartphones on November 26, 2024. The Huawei Mate 70 series is said to include four models. Each model of the Mate 70 series will arrive with the latest specifications and features.

During an interview at the 2024 Guangzhou Auto Show, Richard Yu, who is the CEO of Huawei’s Consumer Business Group (CBG), announced that the company will be launching new phones on November 26. As per a report of Gizmochina, the Huawei Mate 70 series will feature several models, which may include the Huawei Mate 70, Huawei Mate 70 Pro, Huawei Mate 70 Pro+, and Huawei Mate 70 RS Ultimate. Vivo Y300 5G Launch in India on November 21; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Moreover, Huawei has reportedly secured third place in the foldable smartphone market for the third quarter of 2024. The company is also preparing to launch its tri-fold phone globally soon. The device has already generated significant interest among international customers, and it is anticipated to boost sales in global markets. Industry experts reportedly believe that Huawei has the potential to strengthen its position in the foldable smartphone market by the first quarter of 2025.

Huawei Mate 70 Series Specifications and Features (Expected)

Huawei Mate 70 series is expected to be powered with a new HiSilicon Kirin chip, which is tentatively called the Kirin 9100. The chip is said to be produced by SMIC using a 6nm manufacturing process. It is anticipated that the performance of the Kirin 9100 may be similar to that of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. iQOO 13 Launch in India on December 3; Know Confirmed Specifications and Features.

Reports suggest that the Huawei Mate 70 series may come with larger batteries exceeding 6,000mAh. Additionally, the series is expected to support 88W fast charging support. It is anticipated that the lineup will likely include 50W wireless charging capabilities, as well as up to 20W reverse wireless charging support.

