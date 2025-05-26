iQOO has launched its new smartphone in India, the iQOO Neo 10, with flagship-level specifications, features and design in the higher mid-range segment. The smartphone is launched in India with Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 and Q1 Supercomputing chip for superior gaming and multitasking performance. The iQOO Neo 10 comes with a 7,000mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging speed. It offers a 144Hz AMOLED display, LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. It comes with a 50MP primary OIS-supported camera, an 8MP secondary ultrawide camera and a 32MP front-facing camera. iQOO Neo 10 price in India starts at INR 31,999 for 8GB+128GB, INR 33,999 for 8GB+256GB, INR 35,999 for 12GB+256GB and INR 40,999 for 16GB+512GB. The sale will begin from June 3, 2025. Nothing Phone 3 Launch Confirmed for July 2025, Likely Coming With Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor; Check Expected Price Range, Specifications and Features.

iQOO Neo 10 Price, Specifications and Features Revealed Today

