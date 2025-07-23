iQOO Z10R will launch in India on July 24, 2025 (tomorrow). The smartphone will feature an ultra-slim design and will come with a 120Hz AMOLED display. It will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset and will run on FuntouchOS 15. iQOO Z10R camera setup will include a 50MP primary sensor and a 32MP front camera with support for 4K resolution. The device will be equipped with a 5,700mAh battery and will feature IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. The iQOO Z10R price in India will be under INR 20,000. The iQOO Z10R launch event will be live-streamed on the official YouTube channel of iQOO India at 12 PM IST. Realme 15 Pro 5G Camera With ‘AI Snap Mode’ Capture Teased Ahead of Launch in India on July 24; Check Specifications and Expected Price.

iQOO Z10R Launch in India on July 24

Lights. Camera. iQOO Z10R. The #iQOOZ10R is all set to turn heads with the loaded features. Catch the grand reveal on 24th July, 12PM on our YouTube and witness a smartphone made to flex your vibe. Join us live and see the world through a new lens.#iQOOZ10R #FullyLoaded pic.twitter.com/nuKjoBfFer — iQOO India (@IqooInd) July 23, 2025

iQOO Z10R Launch Live Streaming Link

