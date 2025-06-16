Is Jio services down for its users? As per Downdetector, around 12,000 Jio users have reported network issues. The Jio down problem seems to be affecting a large number of users across the country. Several users took to social media X to report about the sudden Jio outage. In one of the posts on X, a Jio user said, “Is Jio Network down in Kerala or is it just me?” Another user shared, “Jio network down across Kerala. What about other states?” Another Jio user said, "no JIO service...JIO down" LG Display Files Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against Chinese Firm Tianma Microelectronics in US.

User Says, ‘Is Jio Network Down in Kerala or Is It Just Me?’

Is Jio Network down in Kerala or is it just me?#jio pic.twitter.com/3zqFxZuZzz — Nitin Raj (@MrPerfectTech) June 16, 2025

Jio Down

User Says ‘No JIO Service…JIO Down’

Jio Outage

User Says ‘Jio Network Down Across Kerala. What About Other States?’

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)