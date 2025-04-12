Lava AGNI 3 software update is now live for its users. The March 2025 update comes with optimised security and bug fixes. Last year, Lava Mobiles launched a dual-AMOLED display smartphone, the Lava AGNI 3. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300X processor. The smartphone features a 6.78-inch 3D curved 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Users can update the security patch by going to Settings on their smartphone, selecting System, and then tapping on System Update.

Lava AGNI 3 Software Update Now Live

Update no. #197​#LavaSoftwareUpdate ​​ AGNI 3 Software Update is LIVE! Install now for optimized security and bug fixes.​ To download: Go to Settings > System > System Update ​ ​​#AGNI3 #LavaMobiles #ProudlyIndian pic.twitter.com/6mYdFAcQR3 — Lava Mobiles (@LavaMobile) April 12, 2025

