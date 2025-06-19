Lava Storm Lite 5G sale is now live in India, which is a new budget-friendly 5G smartphone from Lava mobiles. Lava Storm Lite 5G price in India starts at INR 7,999. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 processor and runs on Android 15. It features a 6.745-inch HD+ display, and it is available in two colours, which include Astral Blue and Cosmic Titanium. The smartphone also includes a 50MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera. It comes with a 5000mAh battery with a 15W charging capability. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 Launched in India; Check Price, Specifications and Features of Latest Neckband From OnePlus.

Lava Storm Lite 5G Sale Goes Live in India

