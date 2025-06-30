Lava Mobiles is expected to launch the Lava AGNI 4 smartphone this year with several upgrades over the predecessor Lava AGNI 3 smartphone. However, ahead of the official announcement, a tipster has leaked the specifications and features of the upcoming Lava AGNI 4 model. It is expected that the AGNI 4 will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 processor and a 50MP primary camera. The tipster said the flagship Lava smartphone would have no rear display and come with a 6.67-inch 120Hz flat AMOLED panel on the front. Lava AGNI 4 price will be under INR 25,000 price range, and it would have a metal frame. Nothing Phone 3 Launch Tomorrow in India, Co-Founder Shares Camera Samples of Macro Shots (See Pics).

Lava AGNI 4 Specifications Leaked by Tipster

LAVA AGNI 4 will be a performance centric phone 👀 Specs:- - 6.67" 120hz 1.5k Flat AMOLED - MediaTek 8350 - 50MP Main - Metal frame - No rear display - under 25k More information soon. Thoughts? — Sanju Choudhary (@saaaanjjjuuu) June 30, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)