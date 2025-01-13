The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 begins today, drawing millions of devotees to Prayagraj for the religious gathering. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared an update on January 13, 2025, and highlighted a major initiative to ensure smooth travel for pilgrims during this Maha Kumbh. The union minister announced the launch of the Maha Kumbh War Room at Rail Bhawan, which is equipped with advanced technology for seamless coordination. He said, " the feed from all the Railway stations will come to this War Room, which will operate 24/7." The facility offers real-time monitoring, integrating over 1,000 CCTV feeds and managing operations for 13,000 trains nationwide. The system will enhance safety and efficiency with an aim to provide a hassle-free experience for travellers during Maha Kumbh 2025. Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Begins Today! Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Welcomes Devotees to Grand Spiritual Gathering at Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Extends Greetings on Paush Purnima.

