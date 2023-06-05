Microsoft's product suite, which includes popular applications like Word and Excel, experienced an outage on Monday, affecting over 15,000 users, outage tracking website Downdetector.com said. The disruption in service raised concerns and inconvenienced a significant number of users relying on Microsoft 365. Responding to the users' complaint, Microsoft said, "We’ve identified downstream impact for Microsoft Teams, SharePoint Online and OneDrive for Business. We’re providing full impact details and updates for those services via MO571683. Updates pertaining to Exchange and Outlook on the web will continue to be provided via EX571516." YouTube Down? Users Report Problem in Loading Videos, Facing Glitch in Other Google Products Too.

Microsoft 365 Down:

I opened OneDrive online successfully and attempted to access Outlook from there. No O365 apps are available and we can't search for them either. — Brian Cornelius (@grain2glass) June 5, 2023

Microsoft 365 Outage:

Microsoft Suffers Outage:

Microsoft outlook bring down to start my week is crazy! I thought it was just me — Valerie Remy, MBA (@Valerie_Remy) June 5, 2023

Microsoft's Response:

We’ve identified downstream impact for Microsoft Teams, SharePoint Online and OneDrive for Business. We’re providing full impact details and updates for those services via MO571683. Updates pertaining to Exchange and Outlook on the web will continue to be provided via EX571516. — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) June 5, 2023

