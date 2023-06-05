YouTube is experiencing video loading disruption; several users also complain they cannot access other Google products like Gmail. Reports of YouTube experiencing service disruptions spread across Twitter as users express their concerns and share their experiences. Glitch creates frustration and impacts users who rely on Google services for various aspects of their online activities. YouTube Down: Users, Content Creators Face Issues in Uploading Videos; Team Working on Fix, Says Video-Sharing App After Suffering Global Outage.

Check Twitter Reactions Below:

Is youtube still down? pic.twitter.com/TEOoSjfMoQ — Ana Five Star (@8xddinary) June 5, 2023

Another User Facing Video Streaming Problem:

Gaaaah lol YT is down at least in my country or area, the membership stream won't even load or any videos even if I open the link. Even my friends can't load google or youtube what is this — Crimson三 (@Crimson_Sann) June 5, 2023

This User Unable to Access YouTube and Gmail Both

Is Google down? can't access YouTube and Gmail huhu. I'm tempted to be tech independent like Derek Sivers because of things like this hayys waah — Nette Laderas (@nettesblog) June 5, 2023

