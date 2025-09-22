Microsoft is reportedly testing a new feature in Windows 11 that may allow users to set video wallpapers on their desktop or laptop screens. The feature was highlighted in a post by @phantomofearth on X (formerly Twitter) on September 20, which stated, "Hidden in the latest Windows 11 Dev/Beta build (26x20.6690) is built in support for setting video files like .mp4 as your desktop background." As per a report of The Verge, the feature has been spotted in the latest Windows 11 builds and is said to support formats like MP4 and MKV to set wallpaper backgrounds. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Launch Likely in Early Next Year, May Feature ‘Flex Magic Pixel Technology’; Check Expected Price and Specifications.

‘Windows DreamScene Is Back’

Windows DreamScene is back! Hidden in the latest Windows 11 Dev/Beta build (26x20.6690) is built in support for setting video files like .mp4 as your desktop background: pic.twitter.com/B4vdtfvqSc — phantomofearth 🌳 (@phantomofearth) September 20, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Verge), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)