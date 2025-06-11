French AI startup Mistral AI launched its first reasoning model 'Magistral' designed to excel in multilingual reasoning. Magistral is the first reasoning-based language model aimed to take on the leading players in the market from the United States and China. Mistral AI launched two versions of Magistral - Magistral Small and Magistral Medium. Mistral AI said, "The best human thinking isn't linear, it weaves through logic, insight, uncertainty, and discovery. Reasoning language models have enabled us to augment and delegate complex thinking and deep understanding to AI". Apple iPhone iOS 26 Released With Liquid Glass Interface, Personalisation, Apple Intelligence Features and New Icons; Check List of iPhones Compatible With Latest iOS Update.

Magistral Small and Magistral Medium Launched With Multilingual Reasoning Capability by Mistral AI

Announcing Magistral, our first reasoning model designed to excel in domain-specific, transparent, and multilingual reasoning. pic.twitter.com/SwKEEtCIXh — Mistral AI (@MistralAI) June 10, 2025

