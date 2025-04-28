Elon Musk shared a post that highlighted that the third Neuralink patient, Bradford G Smith, received a brain implant. Bradford G Smith had ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis), a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. It leads to muscle weakness, paralysis, and loss of speech, swallowing, and breathing abilities. Smith was unable to speak due to ALS, but with the brain implant, he can control a computer by thinking. Neuralink's brain implant is connected to his computer, and he can generate speech with the power of Grok AI and a voice clone. ‘Using AI To Scam Government Money Is Common’: Elon Musk Reacts to AI Bots Used by Scammers To Get Money From Pell Grant System in California Community Colleges.

Neuralink's Third Patient Bradford G Smith with ALS Able to Speak Now

Talk to the first @Neuralink recipient with ALS https://t.co/njSE94tPZN — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 28, 2025

