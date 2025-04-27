"Using AI to scam government money is increasingly common," said Elon Musk, reacting to scammers' use of artificial intelligence to exploit the Pell Grant System. This comes after a recent reports that highlighted the fraud in California community colleges, triggering a call for a Trump investigation. Reports reveal that 25% of California community college applicants were AI bots, fraudulently enrolling in online courses to siphon federal funds. Scammers enrolled the bots in online classes long enough to get the money from the Pell Grant system. Due to the rise of AI, scams have become easier and help users create identities and bypass traditional verifications. ‘Yikes’: Elon Musk Reacts to X User’s Post About Potentially Dangerous Behavior of OpenAI GPT-4o After Being Called ‘Divine Messenger of God’.

Elon Musk Reacted to California Community College AI Bot Scam

Using AI to scam government money is increasingly common https://t.co/ethd2BeflV — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 27, 2025

