Nothing Phone 3a series will be launched today in India at 3:30 PM with new design, upgraded specifications and features around INR 25,000 to INR 40,000 range. The series will include two models, Nothing Phone 3a and Nothing Phone 3a. Both models will have revamped designs compared to their predecessors. They will have a 6.77-inch AMOLED 120Hz display with 3,000 nits of peak brightness, a 5,000mAh battery, fast-charging support, and better camera zoom capabilities. Phone 3a is expected to have a 50MP+8MP+50MP camera setup and a 32MP selfie camera. The phones will feature a Snapdragon processor. POCO M7 5G Launched in India With 120Hz in Budget Segment; Check Price, Sale Date, Specifications and Features.

Nothing Phone 3a Series Launch Today in India

Phone (3a) Series. Technically refined. Enlightened in every aspect. Get Closer | 4 March 3:30 PM@RanveerOfficial pic.twitter.com/1ymPSEmxzF — Nothing India (@nothingindia) February 26, 2025

