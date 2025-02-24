Nothing revealed the design of its upcoming Nothing Phone 3a series, including camera placement and back design. The UK-based smartphone company also shared a video of 1X Neo Gamma humanoid robot unboxing the new Nothing smartphones and holding them in its hand. Nothing was already teased yesterday that there would be a different type of unboxing, and the image of the Neo Gamma robot was shared. Nothing Phone 3a series is set to launch on March 4, 2025, and will include two devices - Nothing Phone 3a and Nothing Phone 3a Pro. Nothing Phone 3a Design Revealed Ahead of Launch on March 4; Check Expected Specifications, Features and Price.

Nothing Phone 3a Video Unboxing With 1X NEO Gamma

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)