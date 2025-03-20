NVIDIA (Nvidia) has announced the NVIDIA AI Data Platform, which is a customisable reference to improve AI inference workloads. The platform allows certified storage providers to build a new class of infrastructure to speed AI reasoning workloads with specialised AI query agents. These agents can assist businesses in obtaining insights from their data almost instantly by using NVIDIA AI Enterprise software. It includes the NVIDIA NIM microservices for the latest NVIDIA Llama Nemotron models that have advanced reasoning abilities. Additionally, the software includes the new NVIDIA AI-Q Blueprint to further enhance the data analysis capabilities. Samsung Partners With NVIDIA To Advance AI in Mobile Networks, Tech Giant Aims To Unlock Full Potential of Software-Based Networks.

NVIDIA AI Data Platform

