OpenAI launched Canvas for all the ChatGPT users, offering a new interface for boosting productivity and ease of coding. Using ChatGPT Canvas, the users can draft, edit and get feedback on writing and code. It is fully rolled out on the web and ChatGPT desktop app for Windows and is available to all 4o model users. The users can directly run Python code in Canvas and allow ChatGPT to fix bugs related to console errors. Microsoft 365 Office Outage Again: Outlook, Teams, Web Apps and Cloud Services Affected by Another Massive Disruption; Netizens React.

OpenAI Launched Canvas for All ChatGPT Users

Canvas—a new way to work with ChatGPT to draft, edit, and get feedback on writing & code—is now available to all users in our 4o model. It’s fully rolled out on web and the ChatGPT desktop app for Windows. pic.twitter.com/1MVvmXphZM — OpenAI (@OpenAI) December 10, 2024

Canvas Now Launched for All ChatGPT Users, Said CEO Sam Altman

canvas is now available to all chatgpt users, and can execute code! more importantly it can also still emojify your writing. — Sam Altman (@sama) December 10, 2024

