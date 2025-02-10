OpenAI made its Super Bowl debut with a 60-second commercial that reportedly cost approximately USD 14 million for the first-half placement. The advertisement showcased animations that highlighted technological achievements, starting from early discoveries and moving through advancements like DNA sequencing and space exploration. It concluded by highlighting ChatGPT's practical applications. As per a report of The Verge, Sam Altman-run OpenAI used its text-to-video AI, Sora, during conception to prototype ideas and explore different effects. However, the final animation was created entirely by human artists. What Is OpenAI Deep Research AI Agent? Know About AI Agent Launched in ChatGPT for Multi-Step Research on Internet for Complex Tasks; Check How To Use It.

OpenAI Debuts at Super Bowl With USD 14 Million Ad

