OpenAI is rolling back its recent GPT-4o update after CEO Sam Altman acknowledged the chatbot’s personality had become “sycophant-y and annoying.” The rollback began on Monday night and is now “100%” complete for free ChatGPT users. The paid users can expect to see the changes “hopefully later today,” Altman shared on X. He also noted, “We're working on additional fixes to model personality and will share more in the coming days.” OpenAI said, "You now have access to an earlier version with more balanced behavior." Grok 3.5 Early Beta Coming Next Week to SuperGrok Subscribers Only, Upcoming xAI Model Will Come Up With Answers That Simply Don’t Exist on Internet: Elon Musk.

GPT-4o Update Rollback

we started rolling back the latest update to GPT-4o last night it's now 100% rolled back for free users and we'll update again when it's finished for paid users, hopefully later today we're working on additional fixes to model personality and will share more in the coming days — Sam Altman (@sama) April 29, 2025

