OpenAI Sora 2 or V2 was leaked online, showing the introduction of the upcoming text-to-video generator tool from ChatGPT maker. The leaks suggested that the company would introduce this new model, allowing users to create one-minute realistic AI videos. The introduction included a video of a Viking in a war-like situation with others in a small village. The OpenAI Sora V2 is expected to be released next week or before December 20, 2024. Instagram New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Testing New ‘Scheduled Message’ Feature in DM.

OpenAI Sora 2 Likely Coming Next Week

leaked footage from openai's sora 2. i thought this kind of quality was maybe a year away but here we are. coming next week.pic.twitter.com/Os3Y4JBqkx — Siqi Chen (@blader) December 8, 2024

