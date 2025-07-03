OPPO (Oppo) will launch the OPPO Reno 14 series 5G today in India, which will include the OPPO Reno 14 5G and OPPO Reno 14 Pro 5G smartphones. Both models will feature a triple rear camera setup and may come with a 50MP front camera. The Reno 14 is expected to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 processor, and a 6,000mAh battery with 80W charging. The Reno 14 Pro will likely offer a MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset and a 6,200mAh battery. Alongside the smartphones, OPPO will also launch the OPPO Pad SE tablet, which is confirmed to include a 9,340mAh battery. As per reports, the OPPO Reno 14 is expected to come at a starting price of INR 39,999. The OPPO Reno 14 Pro could be available at a starting price of INR 49,999. The OPPO Pad SE price in India will likely start at INR 11,000. Nothing OS 4.0 Based on Android 16 Likely To Release in September, Expected To Debut With Phone 3.

OPPO Reno 14 Series 5G Launch Today in India

We’ve reimagined what your smartphone can do. From timeless portraits to standout design — the #OPPOReno14Series is made to make moments unforgettable. 📅 Launching on 3rd July, 12PM#OPPOReno14Series #TravelWithReno #AIPortraitCamera pic.twitter.com/6QTXkA7PBv — OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) June 26, 2025

OPPO Pad SE Launch Today in India

Meet the OPPO Pad SE – powerful, eye-friendly, and built to last. Launches 3rd July, 12PM.#OPPOPadSE pic.twitter.com/BIbY4hbLEo — OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) July 2, 2025

