India's leading payment solution platform, Paytm, has gone global, offering various services to users. The platform now allows Indians to make digital payments to UAE, France, Singapore, Nepal and Mauritius. With Paytm UPI International, Indian travellers can simplify their global adventures. Cashless payments allow Paytm users to book international journeys via Paytm Travel, link their bank accounts to the mobile app, and enjoy cash-free transactions. SBI Launches Cybersecurity Booklet ‘Be Scam Safe’ To Protect Individuals From Cyber Scams.

Paytm UPI Allows Users to Make Payment to Various Countries

Paytm UPI Goes Global! 🌍✈️ From pioneering mobile payments in India to taking Paytm UPI across the world! Shop at UAE malls, sip lattes in Paris, pick treasures in Singapore, and enjoy the beaches of Mauritius. Or maybe you’re hiking in Nepal? Paytm UPI is here to simplify… pic.twitter.com/fHbKW3jSAX — Paytm (@Paytm) November 19, 2024

