State Bank of India (SBI) shared a post on November 18, 2024. The post was about the launch of the cybersecurity booklet "Be Scam Safe." The post mentioned, "during the 11th SBI Banking and Economics Conclave 2024, Shri M. Nagaraju, Secretary, Department of Financial Services (DFS), Ministry of Finance, launched the cybersecurity booklet "Be Scam Safe," compiled by SBI." The new booklet, compiled by SBI, aims to raise awareness about the growing number of cyber scams and provide essential safety tips and practical insights for individuals to avoid cyber scams.

SBI Launches Cybersecurity Booklet ‘Be Scam Safe’

