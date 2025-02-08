PlayStation Network is back online for some users after experiencing a massive service outage for hours. The PSN was down for nearly six to seven hours, as some netizens pointed out. However, users have now posted online confirming that PlayStation Networks are back online. However, PSN is back for some users, not all. The company also did not update its website, as it still shows "Some services are experiencing issues." Some users posted, "All services are up and running" on X, confirming the PlayStation Network was restored in their region. PlayStation Network Down: Sony Acknowledges Network Service Outage As Netizens Flood Elon Musk’s X With Memes and Complaints.

‘PlayStation Servers Are Up and Running Again’

Good news: PlayStation servers are up and running again!#PlayStation pic.twitter.com/x30YazA0Hc — Medva (@MedvaRivers) February 8, 2025

PlayStation website saying the Servers are up and running now?! pic.twitter.com/0f2LHlRDiQ — JA (@JABridgeforth) February 8, 2025

playstation servers are finally back online 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/4yN7nUbflV — jvert (@jvertgod) February 8, 2025

