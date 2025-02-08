Sony has acknowledged that its PlayStation network (PSN) is down, and some of its services are experiencing issues. This comes as the netizens spotted the problem and shared funny memes of "PlayStation Down". According to a user on X, Sony PS5 and Sony PS4 suffered from logging issues with games like Call of Duty. A user posted, "People coming home after an 8-12 hour shift just to find the PlayStation Network is down", while the other posted, "should've gotten Xbox". A different user posted that everyone rushed to Twitter (X) to see if the "PlayStation network is down". Users made fun of the issue they faced with PlayStation, following which the company came out and said that three of its services were facing issues - Account management, Gaming and Social and PlayStation Store. Users shared images of facing "WS-116449-5 Error" PlayStation Network Down: Massive Outage Hits PlayStation Services, Throwing WS-116449-5 Error, Agitated Players Flood X With Funny Memes and Hilarious Jokes.

We Are Aware of PSN Issues With Some Users: Sony

We are aware some users might be currently experiencing issues with PSN. For more details: https://t.co/NJX2xGusZM — Ask PlayStation (@AskPlayStation) February 8, 2025

Should Have Gotten Xbox Instead of PlayStation: X User

Xbox mfs taking the chance to say “should’ve gotten an Xbox” while PlayStation network down. Bitch fuck you & your shit box pic.twitter.com/b0sBeUVIHi — Laii (@gravehore) February 8, 2025

PlayStation Down After Working 8 Hours Shift, Said X User

PlayStation Network being down after working a 8hr shift pic.twitter.com/cRbXYs38TC — Tray (@traygotaticket) February 7, 2025

X User Said, "Come Home After 8 Hours of Shift to See PSN Down

Come home after an 8 hr shift and PlayStation Network is down pic.twitter.com/zenSJprC0P — Complex (@Complex) February 8, 2025

All Running to Twitter To Find if PlayStation Network Is Down, Said Netizen

Everyone rushing to Twitter to see if PlayStation Network is down pic.twitter.com/k6gAl8XMNj — LeBen (@FeelLikeSimmons) February 7, 2025

Friday Gaming Plans... Not Happening

PLAYSTATION NETWORK DOWN—HERE’S WHAT WE KNOW Friday night gaming plans? Not happening. PSN has been down for hours, leaving players unable to connect, buy games, or even manage their accounts. Reports started flooding in around 4:50 PM CT, and it’s only getting worse. Sony… pic.twitter.com/Bpe7RVnvPr — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) February 8, 2025

