Pornhub, a popular adult film site, is reportedly planning to pull its services out of Florida in the United States. As per an official notification on Pornhub's website, the adult film site will be pulling out of Florida starting January 1, 2025, when the age verification law takes effect. Earlier this year, Pornhub had planned to block its services in five states - Idaho, Nebraska, Kansas, Indiana and Kentucky, due to age verification laws to prevent children from accessing these websites. Earlier in March 2024, Pornhub reportedly shut down its services in Texas for the same reason. Pornhub Releases 2024 Year in Review X-Rated Insights! ‘Hentai’ Is the Most Searched Term Along With ‘MILF’ and ‘Lesbian’ Among the Top ‘Dirty’ Searches, Check Details Here.

Pornhub Says It Will Pull Out of Florida on January 1

Pornhub says it's pulling out of Florida on January 1, when age verification law takes effect pic.twitter.com/dfaXKCiMEb — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) December 18, 2024

