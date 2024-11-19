PlayStation VR2 is bringing a line-up of games in the coming months apart from the puzzle adventure game “Mare" which was released yesterday. Following closely is “Trombone Champ: Unflattened”, which is set to release on November 26 on PS VR2. “Masters of Light”, an adventure game will arrive on December 18, while the sci-fi horror game “Alien: Rogue Incursion” will launch on December 19. Finally, Agent 47 returns with "Hitman World of Assassination" coming on March 27, 2025. Google Play Best Apps and Games of 2024: Partiful Wins Best Overall App Award, AFK Journey Wins Best Game Title; Check List of Best Games of 2024 and Best Apps of 2024.

PlayStation VR2 Upcoming Games

