Mumbai, November 19: Google has announced the "Google Play Best Apps and Games of 2024" list, sharing which app and game were the most played and popular this year. The Google Best Games of 2024 list includes categories such as best multi-device game, best multiplayer, best pick-and-play game, best indie game, best made-in-India game and best ongoing game. The list includes titles the gaming community likes due to their unique appeal, gaming style, mechanics, and other reasons. These games are available on the Google Play store.

The Google Best App of 2024 includes the list of one of the best applications the platform saw this year that became most preferred by the community. The Android ecosystem and Google Play were the reasons these apps and games were able to reach a broader audience. The Google Play Best Apps and Games of 2024 award went to the list of games available below. Google Play Store Top Free Apps List: JioCinema, Meesho, WhatsApp, Instagram and PhonePe Among Most Downloaded Play Store Apps This Week.

Google Best Games of 2024 Announcement

Introducing the Best Games of 2024! 👏 We’ve had endless fun in these immersive worlds together, and we’re excited to share them with you. Let us know what games you were playing the most in 2024. https://t.co/kNgH6OrI5C #GoPlay #GooglePlayBestOf pic.twitter.com/r3tZHDq3dh — Google Play (@GooglePlay) November 18, 2024

Google Best App of 2024 Announcement

The winners are in! Presenting the Best Apps of 2024. 🏆 Check out the apps and let us know your favorites: https://t.co/wgd48QKwzG #GoPlay #GooglePlayBestOf pic.twitter.com/X7d4W1hz9p — Google Play (@GooglePlay) November 18, 2024

Best Overall App and Game - Partiful

Google Play's Best App award was given to Partiful for offering an intuitive design and a fresh twist for the invite creation. The Party Genie tool from Partiful showed quick design invitations and an easy way of getting potential attendees to RSVP through a link.

Best Game - AFK Journey from Fairlight

This fast-paced Hero Battle Royale became the top game to win the highest award from Google. This game took the players to become the legendary mage Merlin and explore a fantasy world doing tactical battles.

Best Multi-Device App and Game - Max

Max offers users a wide range of content, including television shows, movies, and originals. Users can access a full library from anywhere and enjoy Unlimited access to thousands of TV shows and movies.

Best Multi-Device Experience - Clash of Clans by Supercell

Clash of Clans is one of the popular games that has been around since 2012. This game expanded into PCs and Chromebooks, becoming more accessible to gamers. Xiaomi Likely To Replace GetApps With PhonePe’s Indus Appstore in India.

List of Google Play Best Games of 2024

Best Multiplayer - Squad Busters

Best Pick Up & Play - Eggy Party

Best Indie - Yes, Your Grace

Best Story - Solo Leveling: Arise

Best Ongoing - Honkai: Star Rail

Best for Families - Tab Time World

Best on Play Pass - Kingdom Rush 5: Alliance

List of Google Play Best Apps of 2024

Best for Fun - Mila by Camilla Lorentzen

Best for Personal Growth - UpStudy - Camera Math Solver

Best Everyday Essential - MacroFactor - Macro Tracker

Best Hidden Gem - Timeleft

Best for Watches - Baby Daybook - Newborn Tracker

Best for Large Screens - Infinite Painter

Best for Google TV - Peacock TV: Stream TV & Movies

Best for Cars - PBS KIDS Video

In addition to these titles, Google Play also listed some of its best books in its "Our 2024 books picks" list. Overall, this year, there were many Google Play users who explore new applications and enjoyed gaming experiences on their Android smartphones.

