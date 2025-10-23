PUBG Battlegrounds has introduced a fun Halloween twist with the arrival of Skibidi Toilet in a new limited-time Arcade mode. Players can now battle hordes of Skibidi Toilet that have invaded Miramar. In this mode, players can defeat Normal Skibidi Toilet summoned by the boss Toilet to collect Chemical Cans and ammo. The Halloween special PUBG x Skibidi Toilet Arcade mode and Event Pass are available till November 5 for PC and from October 30 to November 13 for consoles (UTC). PUBG Battlegrounds post noted, "Grab the Plungerman and TV Woman skin set with the new Event Pass: Skibidi Toilet, and stand strong against the Toilet invasion." In a blog post, PUBG said, ‘Defeating Large Skibidi Toilets grants random buffs.” GTA 6 Trailer 3 Release Date Revealed? Fans Decode ‘11:08’ Hidden Clue From Trailer 2 Hinting GTA VI Trailer 3 Drop on November 8.

Halloween Special PUBG and Skibidi Toilet Arcade Mode

Grab the Plungerman and TV Woman skin set with the new Event Pass: Skibidi Toilet, and stand strong against the Toilet invasion.👍 Halloween special PUBG x Skibidi Toilet Arcade mode & Event Pass available until Nov 5 for PC / Oct 30-Nov 13 for Console (UTC).#PUBG… pic.twitter.com/EN8B80Criv — PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS (@PUBG) October 23, 2025

