PUBG Battlegrounds PC Update 37.2 maintenance schedule is coming soon. PUBG Battlegrounds support team shared a post on September 8, 2025, on X (formerly Twitter) and announced details about the maintenance schedule update. As per the post, the live servers will enter maintenance for about 8.5 hours. The maintenance will start on September 10 at 0:00 AM UTC or 9:00 AM KST (around 5:30 AM IST). The post read, "After the maintenance is complete, contents for #37.2 update will be available." PUBG UNITED 2025 Announced: PUBG Global Championship and PUBG MOBILE Global Championship To Merge for Global Event in Bangkok in November 2025.

PUBG Battlegrounds PC Update 37.2 Maintenance Schedule

[PC] Update #37.2 maintenance schedule Live servers will enter maintenance for approx. 8.5 hours starting September 10th, 0:00am UTC / 9:00am KST. After the maintenance is complete, contents for #37.2 update will be available. — PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS Support (@PUBG_Support) September 8, 2025

