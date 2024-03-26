Realme is set to launch its upcoming smartphone, the Realme 12X 5G on April 2, at 12 PM in India. The Realme 12X 5G is expected to come under entry-level smartphone with 5G capability in India. The smartphone is anticipated to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor. The upcoming 12X 5G smartphone from Realme might be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and will likely support 45W charging support. The smartphone is also expected to be India's first 45W 5G smartphone in the segment. Realme GT Neo 6 SE: First Smartphone To Launch With 6,000 Nits ‘Brightest Display in World’, Coming in April 2024, Says Report.

Realme 12X 5G To Launch on April 2

You’ll be swept off your feet when you hear all about the #realme12x5G. Get ready to meet the #EntryLevel5GKiller on 2nd April and be a part of the revolution. Stay tuned! 🔥 Know more: https://t.co/cwWdl8GHSJ pic.twitter.com/Vfqqyexx33 — realme (@realmeIndia) March 26, 2024

