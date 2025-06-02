Realme C73 5G launched in India at a starting price of INR 10,499, offering 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage and a 4GB+128GB variant at INR 11,499. Realme C73 5G comes with MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor and offers up to 12GB RAM. The smartphone houses a 6,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging speed. It has a 32MP rear camera and an 8MP front-facing camera. Realme launched C73 5G with MIL-STD 810H certification, IP64 rating, Bluetooth 5.3, 197 grams weight, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Wi-Fi 5, microSD card support and Realme UI 6 based on Android 15. Vivo X200 FE and Vivo X Fold 5 Launch in India Likely in July 2025; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Realme C73 5G Price, Specifications and Features Revealed

Realme C73 5G Official Launch Image (Photo Credits: Realme India)

